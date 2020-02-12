The Hunt horror movie premiers in theaters March 13th 2020

A new teaser trailer has been released this week to whet your appetite for the highly anticipated movie, The Hunt. “Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.”

The Hunt horror movie stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank and has been written by Damon Lindelof and his fellow HBO Watchmen TV series collaborator Nick Cuse and is directed by Craig Zobel with Jason Blum, the producer of Get Out and The Purge series.

“In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.”

Source : YouTube

