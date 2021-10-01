The first generation Apple Watch added to Vintage products list

The first generation Apple Watch has now been added to Apple’s Vintage product list, this is for both the 38mm model and the 42mm model of the Apple Watch.

This is the first time an Apple Watch has been added to Apple’s Vintage product list and this means that it will no longer be eligible for repairs at authorized Apple repairers and also at the genius bar in Apple Stores.

Apparently Apple does offer extended repairs for some devices on their Vintage product lists in areas where this is required by law.

The first generation Apple Watch launched back in 2015, the device was available in two sizes and it came in a range of different finishes. This included an all gold model which Apple sold for $10,000, the gold model was only available on the first generation watch.

The Apple Watch has become an incredibly popular device for Apple and it is one of the most popular smart watches available at the moment.

Apple is about to launch their Apple Watch Series 7, this device is expected to go on sale around the middle of October. Apple has yet to confirm the exact release date of the device, all we know is that it is coming some time this fall.

Source MacRumors

