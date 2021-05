The electric Ford F-150 could wear the Lightning name

An interesting rumor is making the rounds that fans of the performance-oriented F-150 from over a decade ago called the Lightning might not appreciate. Recently, Ford has had a tendency of taking iconic names and strapping them to its electric vehicle. The Mustang Mach-E is a perfect example.

According to a new report, the electric Ford F-150 will wear the Lightning name. That name was attached to a performance version of the F-150 pickup back in the 1990s and 2000s. Enthusiasts who remember those iconic vehicles might not like Ford’s choice of name. The rumor comes from Car and Driver via a Ford document from an anonymous source.

The document allegedly shows the name along with reference to the Mach-E and the E-Transit electric cargo van. Ford has made no official comment about the rumor other than to say it doesn’t comment on speculation about future products. We will go out on a limb and assume that the legions of F-150 Lightning fans won’t appreciate the name being applied to an electric vehicle.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more