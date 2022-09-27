Nesugar the best way to deodorizer and dry your shoes

If you are searching for the best way to dry your shoes you may be interested in the Nesugar. A compact shoe dryer and deodorizer featuring two different temperature options offering either 55°C or 45°C depending on your needs as well as additional drying and ozone sterilization modes and timing for either one, two or four hour dries. Watch the video below to learn more about the smart temperature control, uniform heating and three timing modes available in the Nesugar which is now available to back by Kickstarter.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $55 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing Nesugar 2-IN-1 Foldable Shoe Dryer & Deodorizer, it looks and works quite different from the ones you would generally imagine. Yeah — this is a shoes dryer and deodorizer in one, with a TON of features that could maintain your shoes healthy at anythime and anywhere! Hot air can be released from all angles, which can dry the tip and heel of the shoe at the same time, forming a hot air cycle in the whole shoe. Dry with warm air to avoid deforming, degumming and cracking of shoes caused by high-temperature drying.”

The best way to dry your shoes

If the Nesugar campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Nesugar shoe dryer and deodorizer project review the promotional video below.

“The smart temperature control mode is added inside the two heating components, which can monitor the temperature inside the shoes in real time. It can adapt to different power and temperature intelligently to avoid burning the shoes due to high temperature. Traveling into the future and bringing back some super advanced technology. Nesugar is foldable! Yep, all folded up, it becomes as small as the size of your palms — perfect to fit in your pocket and take around.”

“This shoe dryer is equipped with an extra O3 mode, which is great for deodorize the peculiar smell of shoes, and eliminate bad odor caused by sweat or other things, to keep your shoes comfortable and hygienic. Two heating separators can be absorbed to the left and right sides of the main body through magnetic absorption, easier to store, well-suited for travel and household.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the shoe dryer and deodorizer, jump over to the official Nesugar crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



