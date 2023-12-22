The best smartphones of 2023 (Video)

If you are wondering what the best smartphones of 2023 are, we have a new video from Marques Brownlee which gives us a look at the best handsets that have been released throughout 2023.

2023 has been an interesting year for smartphones, we have seen lots of new devices this year, including popular handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S23, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 5 Pro, the Nothing Phone 2, the OnePlus Open, and many more. The video below gives us a look at some of the most popular handsets released this year.

As we can see from the video the best big smartphone award went to the Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra with its massive 6.8-inch display, versatile quad cameras, and a robust 5,000mAh battery. The runner-up in this category was the OnePlus Open.

The best compact smartphone was the Asus Zenfone 10 and the runner-up was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The best camera smartphone award went to the iPhone 15 Pro and in second place was the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The best value smartphone was the Samsung Galaxy a54 and the handset with the best battery life was the iPhone 15 Plus, the most improved smartphone this year was the Nothing Phone 2.

If you are wondering how these smartphones stack up against your needs, take a moment to consider what aspects are most important to you. Whether it’s a long battery life, a compact design, or a camera that captures life’s moments with clarity, there’s a phone on this list for you.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



