Build a silent PC with the Beast fanless PC gaming case from €790

If you are looking to build a completely silent gaming PC you might be interested in a new fanless PC case aptly named The Beast, specifically designed to provide a silent PC. Launched via Indiegogo this month the fanless PC case is now available to back. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $903 or £669 (depending on current exchange rates).

The fanless design to the silent PC case features

– 2x giant heatsinks (3 kg each) passively cooling the electronics,

– 20x 6mm heat pipes, 10x for each chip. Hell yeah, we know, not bad for a PC!

– 6x copper thermal drains connecting the heatsinks to the 6mm width aluminum front and back panels for enhanced thermal spreading.

“The Beast is the culmination of a long process of reflection carried out at MonsterLabo over the past 2 years. Deeply rooted in MonsterLabo DNA, The Beast meets our #1 commitment: build the most premium and powerful PCs without moving parts. A first production batch of The Beast was launched in 2020 and it is now back on Indiegogo with an updated design, extended graphics cards compatibilities and exclusive options.”

If the The Beast crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the The Beast slient fanless PC case project play the promotional video below.

“The Beast is an aluminum & steel ATX PC case designed and built around its two giant heatsinks. The whole case is dedicated to the cooling. Aesthetic parts and heatsinks are connected together through 6 thermal & mechanical drains. The Beast has many slots for HDD and SSD storages. Depending on your needs, you can mount up to 4x HDDs 3.5” or 8x SSDs 2.5”. Their assembly is easy thanks to special fixtures designed for The Beast. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the slient fanless PC case , jump over to the official The Beast crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

