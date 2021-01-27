The 2021 Mini gets a new look and more

Mini have unveiled their latest design, there are now models of the Mini 3 Door Hatch, Mini Electric and the Mini 5 Door Hatch.

There is now a larger black radiator grille on the front of the car and there are updated headlights and more, on the back there are updated lights and more.

The refreshed exterior of the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Electric, MINI 5-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible models looks even more modern, with even more attention now focussed on the car’s central design features. The front-view is dominated by a larger radiator grille and its black, hexagonal surround, and the hallmark round MINI headlights. The position lights have been replaced by vertical air inlets to optimise aerodynamics and the central bumper strip is now in body colour, rather than black. The wheel arch has new contours, the side indicators have been redesigned to feature LED technology and at the back of the car, the fog light is now integrated into the rear apron as a narrow LED unit.

“The new MINI design is more modern – it’s fresher, clearer,” says Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design. “All innovations follow a common mission: Purify MINI! Less complexity, more individuality”.

You can find out more information about all of the new versions of the 2021 Mini over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

