Tesla stops taking orders for the base Model Y

Something strange is going on with Tesla that anyone considering purchasing a standard range Model Y EV won’t want to hear. Tesla has stopped taking orders for the least expensive version of the EV and is only taking orders for the Long Range and Performance versions as of writing. The most annoying part is that Tesla has stopped taking orders for the Standard Range version only about a month after the vehicle launched.

The Standard Range RWD version of the Model Y has a starting price of about $42,000. It offered a range of about 244 miles. Only last week, Tesla chopped $2000 off the price of the Standard Range version. It’s certainly possible that it racked up so many orders it had to stop taking them temporarily.

Whatever the reason, the only versions available now are the Long Range at $48,990 and the Performance version at $60,990. As of now, there is no indication of if the Standard Range vehicle will return.

