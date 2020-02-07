Tesla remotely removes Autopilot feature after Model S is sold

Tesla has apparently remotely removed features from a Model S vehicle after the car was sold, according to Jalopink the vehicle was originally sold at auction by Tesla.

The vehicle was sold by Tesla to a car dealer with Autopilot installed and also Full Self Driving Mode, but Tesla has now removed these features.

The Tesla Model S in question was sold to a dealer with these features and then the dealer sold the car to a customer with the advertised features but Tesla then decided to remove these features with a software update.

The company has said that this person was not eligible to use these features on the car as they had not paid for them. You can see what Tesla sold the customer below.

Tesla has recent identified instances of customers being incorrectly configured for Autopilot versions that they did not pay for. Since, there was an audit done to correct these instances. Your vehicle is one of the vehicles that was incorrectly configured for Autopilot. We looked back at your purchase history and unfortunately Full-Self Driving was not a feature that you had paid for. We apologize for the confusion. If you are still interested in having those additional features we can begin the process to purchase the upgrade.

This is hardly good PR for Tesla and second hand sales of their vehicles, especially considering that the car was sold by them at auction. This would definitely put me off purchasing a second hand Tesla as you would not know whether or not Tesla would decide to remove features from your car at some point in the future.

Source Jalopink, The Verge

