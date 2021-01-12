Tesla debuts a cheaper standard range Model Y

Cheaper electric vehicles are something many car shoppers are waiting for before they adopt the new technology. Tesla is one of the most popular electric vehicle makers in the world. It recently unveiled a cheaper Model Y electric crossover. The cheaper model is the standard-range rear-wheel-drive model.

As the new base-level trim, the vehicle starts at $41,990 with an estimated driving range of 244 miles per charge. That is about $8000 less expensive than the long-range all-wheel-drive model. The price is also cheaper than the entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Tesla also announced a new option for a third row of seating in the Model Y. That option adds $3000 to the price and will seat seven people. The only version that can’t be fitted with a third-row seating is the Performance edition.

