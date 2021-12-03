Tesla Cyberquad is a battery-powered four-wheeler for kids

In the world of electric cars, Tesla is the biggest name out there. In the coming years, Tesla will begin producing its anticipated electric pickup called the Cybertruck. The company has now announced an electric vehicle aimed at kids called the Cyberquad.

The Cyberquad has the same angular design that we have seen in the Cybertruck. It will be available for shipping in two to four weeks, and Tesla points out that orders aren’t guaranteed in time for Christmas. Pricing for the Cyberquad is $1900.

It utilizes a fully steel frame, cushioned seat, and has adjustable suspension. A single rear disc handles braking, and power comes from lithium-ion batteries. Tesla says it can go up to 15 miles per charge at a top speed of 10 mph. However, parents can adjust that top speed considering the age group is eight years old and up.

