TerraMaster F8-422 8-Bay 10 GbE NAS storage solution



TerraMaster has launched a new 8 bay network attached storage solution this week in the form of the TerraMaster F8-422 equipped with a 10GBASE-T RJ45 port allowing the F8-422 to deliver speeds of up to 610 MB/s via 10 GbE networking using eight Seagate IronWolf 6 TB HDDs in RAID 5 configuration. The NAS is powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 1.5 GHz with 2.3 GHz max boost, quad-core processor, supported by 8 GB memory.

The F8-422 supports SMB/CIFS, NFS, AFP, FTP/SFTP, WebDAV files services and SMB, NFS, and iSCSI remote mounts. As well as supporting EXT 4 and Btrfs advanced file systems with flexible and efficient data protection and recovery features such as the Snapshot Technology. The TerraMaster F8-422 NAS solution is now available to purchase priced at $1300.

Other features of the F8-422 NAS include multiple layers of data protection including SSL encryption, Anti-DoS attack protection, firewalls, and advanced account protection. “The TerraMaster F8-422 comes with a 10GBASE-T RJ45 port that offers 10X the bandwidth of a standard 1 GbE port with works without the need to replace network cables. It is an ideal upgrade solution for demanding professionals that need high-speed, high-capacity NAS storage solution. Aside from a 10GBASE-T RJ45 port, the F8-422 comes with two 1000 Mbps Ethernet ports that support network aggregation.”

Source : TerraMaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals