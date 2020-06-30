TerraMaster invites and help developers create new NAS applications

Storage solution provider TerraMaster is inviting developers to create their own applications for inclusion within the TerraMaster network attached storage (NAS) range, to add extra functionality to its existing NAS ranges. The new TerraMaster TOS APP Development Guide provide developers a complete suite of tools and a suitable app development environment for creating applications. TerraMaster will work hand-in-hand with developers to help grow the TerraMaster TOS into a more robust and feature-packed storage ecosystem that will benefit all TerraMaster NAS users, says the TerraMaster press release.

App Development Process

Step 1: Download the development environment

TerraMaster TOS Toolchain is a Linux-based development environment that you can use to develop applications that can run in TerraMaster TOS. This tool is officially provided by TerraMaster and will be updated regularly. The development environment has two versions of x.86_64 and ARM v8, please download the corresponding version according to your needs.

Step 2: Develop application

While TerraMaster cannot provide direct technical support, developers can acquire assistance through the TerraMaster official forum.

Step 3: Pack application

The developed application needs to be packaged into a.tpk installation package. Please download the packaging tool: TerraMaster_APP_Packaging_Tool from TerraMaster website, and read the packaging guide carefully.

Step 4: Test application

To ensure that the developed app works, the packaged installation package will be tested in different versions of TOS. A TerraMaster TNAS device may be required to test the developed application.

The application developed can be published for your friends or customers. Developers assume the responsibility of maintaining their developed apps. Developers can also apply to the TerraMaster official application market to make it more accessible to more users.

Step 5: Apply for listing

Developers need to fill in the “Third Party Application Key Info Table” and send the form to: [email protected] TerraMaster’s product team will evaluate your application and may require your application to be tested. Only after passing the test, your application will be available on the application market.

Step 6: Update

If your application needs to be updated, please contact the TerraMaster product team at [email protected] and provide your update package. The new update package will be put on the application market after passing the test.

