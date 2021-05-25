TreeLine unique tent platform by SLOUSI

Outdoor adventurers searching for a tent platform system that combines a tent, sleeping bag and phone pad built on a system of webbing and shackle lines, enabling it to be suspended between two trees may be interested in the aptly named TreeLine tent platform by SLOUSI.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $349 or £247 (depending on current exchange rates). If the TreeLine campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the TreeLine tent platform project view the promotional video below.

“We have big dreams to make SLOUSI into more than just the TreeLine System. We have so many exciting projects we can’t wait to share with you. We hope that one day SLOUSI will be known as a leader in the technical outdoor gear space. As soon as this project is funded we will be able to complete our work on the 2-Person and Ultralight Models of the TreeLine System and begin product development in other categories.”

Features of the TreeLine tent platform by SLOUSI :

– Attaches to the TreeLine base by zipper and is completely detachable if you want to sleep under the stars

– Vertical sidewalls create extra elbow room.

– Hubbed pole assembly for quick setup

– Large double doors so you can access the tent from either side with convenient stow pockets to keep the doors out of the way

– Roof vent to improve airflow

– All-weather rainfly included

– Floor dimensions 88 x 36 inches

– Peak height 42 inches

– Tent, rain fly and base weigh in at 7lbs 13oz

– Includes carry bag, stake bag, and pole bag

– Base Features

“We are passionate about spending more time outside with the people we love and in the places we love! We have a strong belief that spending extended periods of time outside is vital to a healthy well-balanced lifestyle. Our mission is to create amazing gear to help you spend more time in the wilderness with more comfort and more flare.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the tent platform, jump over to the official TreeLine crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

