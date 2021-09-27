Tensegrity table uses tension and the power of magnets to stay upright

Kontax Engineering based in the United Kingdom has returned to Kickstarter for a fourth time to launch its new Tensegrity table a floating sculpture that uses the power of magnets to create a floating platform. Strong enough to take the weight of a can of cola or a full coffee cup. The unique Tensegrity table features 2 magnets positioned in a central location pulling towards each other.

Tensegrity table under tension with magnets

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We have been manufacturing Tensegrity tables in our workshop in England for about a year now. Our CNC-machined Tensegrity table kits have been very well received, we have sold thousands all around the world. People love building them and then displaying them on their desks or in their homes; often with fascinating curiosities on top, seemingly floating in mid air. The tables make great conversation pieces.”

Assuming that the Tensegrity table funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Tensegrity table magnetic floating table project watch the promotional video below.

“So how does it work? The magnets are under attraction, they are trying to pull together. This means the magnet attached to the top arm is trying to pull itself upwards towards the magnet hanging from the bottom arm. Because the top arm is firmly fixed to the top plate any upwards force from the top arm is also exerted on the top plate. The three wires around the outside of the table are under tension and held taut, their length prevents the two magnets from ever touching each other and thus the table is held together under tensional integrity.

Because the top plates are not rigidly connected to the bottom plates the tables will give a little jiggle when nudged. The image immediately below shows the new magnet table, the image below that shows the original conventionally wired table.”

Source : Kickstarter

