New TENET film by Christopher Nolan premiers July 17th 2020

A first trailer has been released this week by Warner Bros. Pictures providing a first look at what you can expect from the new Christopher Nolan movie Tenet. The upcoming action thriller film has been written and directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas. Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

“The plot is currently unknown. The project is described as an action epic revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution.”

Tenet will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide on July 17th 2020 in IMAX, 35mm, and 70mm film.

Source: YouTube

