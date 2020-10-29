Ted Lasso season 3 confirmed by Apple

Apple has this week announced that a third season of the popular Ted Lasso TV series has been given the go ahead. Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

“In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.”

“The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.”

Ted Lasso season 1 finale premiered on October 2nd, 2020, and the series was renewed for a second season in August of 2020 and now a third seaason has been given the greenlight. As soon any more details are released by Apple regards a Ted Lasso season 2 premier date we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Mac Rumours : Apple

