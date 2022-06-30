Tecno Pova 3 Android smartphone unveiled

A new mid-range Android smartphone has been announced, the Tecno Pova 3, and the handset comes with a 6.9-inch LCD display.

The display on the device features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and it features a 90HZ refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 Mobile processor and the device comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of two different storage options, you can choose from 64GB or 128GB, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot.

The new Tecno Pova 3 is equipped with a massive 7000 mAh battery and it comes with a 33W fast charger, the device also comes with reverse charging at 10Q.

The handset features a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, plus two other cameras, the details on these two have not been unveiled as yet.

The new Tecno Pova 3 smartphone will be available in a choice of three colors, Silver, Black and Blue and it will start at INR 11,499 which is about $145.

Source Tecno, GSM Arena

