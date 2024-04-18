Tecno Camon 30 Premier Smartphone Launched

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier showcases a sleek design, measuring 162.7 x 76.2 x 7.9 mm, and weighing approximately 210 grams. This model boasts an elegant glass front made from robust Gorilla Glass 5, surrounded by a sturdy aluminum frame. Its back is equally impressive, featuring an aluminum finish with a unique silicone polymer coating—offering a feel of eco-leather that’s both premium to the touch and eye-catching.

You will be pleased to know that the device is designed to withstand the elements, certified with IP54 for dust and splash resistance. Whether you’re caught in a drizzle or find yourself in dusty conditions, the Tecano Camon 30 Premier is built to endure.

The phone features a vibrant 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a high pixel density of approximately 451 ppi. With 1 billion colors and a refresh rate of 120Hz, the screen promises stunning visuals, whether you’re gaming or streaming. Its HDR capabilities and a peak brightness of 1400 nits ensure that everything looks crisp and clear, even in bright sunlight.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, with an octa-core CPU that clocks up to 3.1 GHz. This configuration, coupled with 12GB of RAM and a hefty 512GB of internal storage, ensures that the device runs smoothly, even with multiple apps open.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50 MP wide-angle camera, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens. This versatile array is supported by Quad-LED flash, HDR, and panorama capabilities, making it capable of capturing high-quality photos and 4K videos. The selfie camera is equally powerful, with a 50 MP wide lens that supports both photo and 4K video recording.

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier supports a wide range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and an infrared port. Although it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, it compensates with 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio and stereo speakers, offering an immersive listening experience.

A robust 5000 mAh battery powers the device, ensuring that it can easily last through a day of heavy usage. The 70W wired charging capability is a welcome feature, boasting a quick charge that can replenish the battery to 100% in just about 45 minutes.

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier is available in two stylish colors: Alps Snowy Silver and Hawaii Lava Black. Both options offer a sophisticated aesthetic that complements its advanced features.

Source Tecno, GSM Arena



