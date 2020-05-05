Techno Spark 5 Android smartphone unveiled

Techno Mobile ha launched a new entry level Android smartphone, the Techo Spark 5 and the handset comes with a 6.6 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a 2GHz octa core processor and it will come with 2GB of RAM and also with 32GB of included storage.

The handset comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for video chat and selfies, on the back there is four cameras, a 13 megapixel camera, two 2 megapixel cameras and another camera, there are no details on how many megapixels this one has.

The Techno Spark 5 features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with hiOS 6.1 which is based on Android 10, the device will be available in a choice of three colors Misty Grey, Vacation Blue, Ice Jadeite and Spark Orange, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Playfuldroid

