Teach your kids to code with Quarky the friendly robot

If you would like teach your kids to code and learn more about coding, programming, artificial intelligence and robotics you may be interested in a new robot for kids called Quarky launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month. Quarky has been designed to provide an easy way for children to grasp the fundamentals of these different disciplines in a fun and engaging way.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Quarky campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Quarky teaches you to code project play the promotional video below.

“Quarky is a super fun learning companion that makes learning new technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics engaging and fun. It helps kids aged 7-14 understand complex industry-standard AI and robotics concepts in an easy and playful manner through exciting real-world application-based DIY projects. We tested Quarky with over 200 kids and 35 educators across 18 countries. They got their hands on Quarky and gave us their valuable feedback. It was the validation that Quarky and the team needed to gear it towards a global launch.”

“Quarky can transform into hundreds of exciting things – from a simple gaming console to a self-driving car and much, much more!Quarky makes kick-starting your AI-learning journey as easy as 1-2-3. Just follow the steps and you’re ready to rock while he’s ready to roll! 😉 Quarky is the complete package – everything that you’ll ever need to start with artificial intelligence and robotics and develop skills of the future.”

“Apart from teaching AI and robotics concepts, Quarky also introduces you to coding through a complete hands-on approach with PictoBlox – an intuitive AI education platform with a graphical programming interface that is as easy to code in as Scratch, and as versatile as conventional IDEs!”

