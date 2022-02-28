TCL 30 5G smartphone gets official

TCL has unveiled a range of new smartphones at Mobile World Congress, one of the handsets is the new TCL 30 5G.

The TCL 30 5G comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 64GB and 128GB.

If you need some additional storage, the handset also comes with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card, there will also be a single and dual SIM version of the device.

The handset comes with a range of different cameras there are three cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front. The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the new TCL 30 5G smartphone, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. The handset also comes with a 5010 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Pricing for this new handset will start at €250 for the 4GB of RAM model and at €270 for the 6GB of RAM model.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals