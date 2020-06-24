TCL 10 Pro gets durability tested (Video)

The TCL 10 Pro smartphones launched earlier this year and now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.

In the video bellow, Zack from JerryRigEverything put the TCL 10 Pro through a range of tests, this includes a bend test, burn test and scratch test.

As we can see from the video the handset performed well in the scratch test with scratches appearing at levels 6 and 7. This is pretty much what happens on the majority of the smartphones available today.

The handset also performed fine in the burn test although there was some damage to the device. In the bend test there was no permanent damage to the handset. It looks like this handset which costs $450 is just as durable as the majority of the flagships available on the market.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything

