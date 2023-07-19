Tata Motors to build £4 billion EV battery factory in the UK

Tata Motors will build a new £4 billion EV battery factory in the UK, the company is the owner of Jaguar Land Rover and the company will create up to 4,000 direct jobs at the factory in the UK.

The UK government has come to an agreement with Tata Motors for this new Gigafactory to be built in the UK and it will apparently be able to produce almost half of the battery production that the UK will need by 2030 for electric vehicles.

The UK has been chosen as the home of Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside India, in a move set to create thousands of jobs and bring a huge boost to the UK’s automotive sector.

Tata Group confirmed the UK had secured one of the largest-ever investments in the UK auto industry today (19 July). The gigafactory will secure UK-produced batteries for another Tata Sons investment, Jaguar Land Rover, as well as other manufacturers in the UK and Europe.

The new gigafactory, at 40GWh, will be one of the largest in Europe. It will create up to 4,000 highly skilled jobs, as well as thousands of further jobs in the wider supply chain for battery materials and critical raw minerals, helping grow the economy and take forward the UK’s commitment to net zero.

You can find out more information about the new Ev battery factory that is being created in the UK by Tata Motors over at the Government’s website at the link below.

Source UK Government



