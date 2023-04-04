Tainted Grail Fall of Avalon PC enters Early Access on Steam

This week the Tainted Grail Fall of Avalon game has entered Steam Early Access and is now available to play on PC and available to purchase from Steam with a limited time 10% discount which ends on April 6, 2023. Step into a dark reimagination of Arthurian legends in this first person, open world role-playing game. Explore a world stuck in everlasting autumn, witness falling legends and make meaningful choices woven into a complex, branching storyline.

The developer team say the game is fully playable, with minor bugs. “You can expect a lack of final polish, but you should have an enjoyable 10-15 hours of adventure with the main story, side quests, and plenty of places to discover. The game has full voice-over, and 90% of major game mechanics such as combat, crafting, alchemy, and magic are working“.

Tainted Grail Fall of Avalon PC

“Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon is an incredibly ambitious project. Our goal is to create a living and breathing open-world RPG with a lot of soul. We are an indie studio with a small (30+ people) but highly ambitious team that wants to create this unique game together with the community. We believe that involving players at an early stage of the game can be a fun experience for players and highly beneficial for the game’s development.”

“The current Early Access version features the first chapter of the game, Horns of the South (around 10-15 hours of content), with more chapters to be added throughout the Early Access period. Please note that your saves may be deleted with major patches. 90% of major game mechanics will be present, but without final polish. There may be some bugs and imbalances. The final version of the game will have more visual and audio polish on all fronts. The story and quests from chapter 1 are mostly finished but may be altered based on player feedback.”

Source : Steam





