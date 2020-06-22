Tainted Grail: Conquest open world RPG enters Steam Early Access

RPG fans may be interested to know that Tainted Grail has entered Steam Early Access. Tainted Grail: Conquest is a “hardcore roguelike experience with base-building mechanics and a surprising narrative layer” says its developers Awaken Realms Digital.

“Explore an ever-changing map, fight your way through deadly encounters, and slay the prince of the Fore-dwellers in order to conquer the island of Avalon. Create unique combos out of various skills, runes, and items. Develop and customize your heroes as you fight harder and harder enemies. Build and upgrade your village to carry over your progress and tailor the experience to your unique playstyle.”

“Conquer Avalon in a hardcore roguelike mode or unravel the mysteries of Guardian Menhirs in a narrative-driven open-world RPG – a bold reimagining of Arthurian legends. Explore, make tough choices, and live with their consequences… or fight your way through the hardships.”

Source : Steam

