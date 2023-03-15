Tag Heuer brings Wear OS 3 to Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches

Tag Heuer has announced that it is bringing the Google Wear OS 3 software to its Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches.

The wearOS 3 software will bring a range of new features to the Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches., you can see more details on this below.

TAG Heuer, leader in luxury Connected Watches takes one step ahead in providing a seamless user experience and introduces the latest version of Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 3) for all of its Connected Calibre E4 watches.

This new software update offers significant upgrades and improvements: better connectivity, a completely redesigned TAG Heuer user interface, a smoother user experience and major updates on apps. Moreover, new features will be exclusive to Wear OS 3 such as the TAG Heuer Golf Full Shot Tracking, which will be available on March 27th.

Teddy Florent, Managing Director Connected Watch: “As TAG Heuer, we strive to deliver the most exciting premium Connected Watch and this by simplifying the experience for our users and by providing the most premium and intuitive interface. This new software update is a major step towards that direction.”

You can find out more details about the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches over at the company’s website at the link below.

