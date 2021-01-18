Gamer’s Chest tabletop game organizer raises over $300,000 via Kickstarter

Tabletop gamers searching for an easy way to keep their gaming tokens and accessories organized during gameplay, may be interested in a Kickstarter campaign that has already raised over $300,000 and is now in its final week of funding. The aptly named Gamers Chest has been created to provide an all in one tabletop game organization system that can be customized to meet your exact requirements and preferences.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $130 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Gamer’s Chest campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Gamer’s Chest tabletop game organizer project watch the promotional video below.

“This All-in-One Tabletop Game Organizer is an ultimate set consisting of items every gamer finds necessary. There is no need to search for all these things separately. Especially for you, we have collected this in one place in the most convenient, versatile, and compact set. You can purchase a standard set consisting of Dice Tower with Arena, 1 Dice Box, 4 Coasters, 12 Simple Tiles, 2 Bank Tiles choosing any designs you need.”

“You can also customize your set as you wish choosing any possible combination of components and their designs. You can fill your Gamer’s Chest with any components for the same amount of pledge. A pledge manager will be used after the project is complete, and it will give you the opportunity to choose the options of your All-in-One Tabletop Game Organizer.”

“The Gamer’s Chest folds and unfolds in seconds. Thanks to its compactness, spaciousness and portability, it will allow you to take your favorite game with you wherever you go. Our product will save you all the hassle and inconvenience that can distract you from the game and allow you pure enjoyment of the gaming process.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the tabletop game organizer, jump over to the official Gamer's Chest crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

