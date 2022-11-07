Twelve South HoverBar Tower tablet stand arm $130

The design team at tablet and phone accessory maker Twelve South have introduced a new tablet stand this month in the form of the HoverBar Tower arm stand. Specifically created to help hold your iPad or tablet hands-free for workouts, cooking, presentations and more. The iPad stand allows you to position your tablet from under 3ft to over 5ft in height and his stable enough to be used alongside home exercise equipment says Twelve South.

The iPad stand supports all iPad models and in most scenarios even with cases attached. Constructed from aluminium the iPad stand measures 159 cm in height and weighs 4 kg. The Twelve South HoverBar Tower tablet stand arm is now available to purchase directly from Apple’s online store as well as the Twelve South website if preferred priced at $130.

Tablet stand arm

“HoverBar Tower is a flexible floor stand for iPad that’s perfect for Apple Fitness+ workouts and so much more. Attach your iPad to this height adjustable stand and workout with your favorite trainers anywhere in your home or outside on the porch. Position this floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye level for music lessons, or in front of your stationary bike. HoverBar Tower can even hold iPad above your desktop monitor as a second (or third) screen. Use iPad in unlimited ways with HoverBar Tower.”

Source : TS



