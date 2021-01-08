Satechi unveils new wireless backlit keyboards and tablet stand

Satechi has unveiled its new wireless backlit keyboards and tablet stand this week, in preparation for the upcoming CES 2021 technology event. Similar to many other event that have been canceled, this years CES 2021 event will be virtual event with new technology being showcased online rather than physically demonstrated.
“Upgrade your on-the-go setup with the Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. Designed with Apple users in mind, the keyboard features a full QWERTY layout, multi-device Bluetooth connection, and MacOS function keys – all with a smaller, more compact size. Perfect for setting up in your home office or at an outdoor café, the Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is equipped with convenient backlit keys and a rechargeable USB-C port for enhanced typing in any setting.”
Source : Mac Rumours
