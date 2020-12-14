Synology DS1821+ AMD Ryzen powered NAS launches from $950



Network attached storage manufacturer Synology as introduce a new addition to the range of high capacity NAS systems, the introduction of the AMD Ryzen powered Synology DS1821+, specifically designed for customers wanting a “versatile storage solution, even in demanding multi-user environments” says Synology. The DS1821+ is now available today from Synology resellers and partners worldwide priced at $950.

The DS1821+ utilizes the powerful quad-core AMD Ryzen processor which helps deliver over double the computing power over its Intel predecessor, says Synology. For increased networking performance, an optional PCIe 10 GbE NIC can be installed which reaches over 2312.97 MB/s sequential reads, and 1149.89 MB/s sequential writes. Synology has also integrated support for two Synology SNV3400 NVMe SSD cache drives, allowing up to a 20x throughput performance boost for commonly accessed data.

“The DS1821+ provides 8eight drive bays with the ability to expand to 18 with the use of expansion units. Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), in addition to standard RAID arrays, Synology Hybrid Raid (SHR) allows users to create arrays using odd-sized drives while still maximizing the storage potential of the array. This enables older drives to be serviceable, without requiring an upfront commitment to only installing drives of the same capacity. DSM also provides easy means of upgrading storage capacity after the device has been set up. Add in a new drive and expand your array effortlessly, without disruptions to services or requiring lengthy manual processes 5. RAID options can similarly be upgraded, from a lower- protection level to a higher one, such as from SHR-1, one drive redundancy, to SHR-2, two drive redundancy.

To protect IT infrastructure, Active Backup Suite allows efficient and centralized backup from Windows and Linux-based PCs and servers, virtual machines on VMware and Hyper-V hypervisors, along with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 SaaS platforms. Snapshot Replication creates schedulable point-in-time recovery points, allowing fast and easy ways to roll back unintended file edits or even ransomware encryption for both Shared Folders and for iSCSI LUNs. Synology Hyper Backup enables schedulable protection to keep your data backed up to another Synology NAS, a USB drive, Synology C2 cloud storage, and other public cloud providers.”

Source : Synology

