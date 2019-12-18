SwitchBot makes any curtain Smart Curtains

If you are searching for a smart way to open your curtains in the morning and draw them at night you may be interested in the SwitchBot Curtain automatic curtain opener, a small device that easily fits to your curtain rail and opens your curtains automtically when triggered. The small smart curtain motor can be retrofitted to most curtains and is now available from $49 via Kickstarter. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the SwitchBot Curtain automatic curtain opener and how easily they can be fitted to your existing curtain rails.

“Even the most eco-friendly air-conditioning consumes energy to cool your room. We can reduce energy consumption by minimizing temperature fluctuations in your room. Close the curtains to block out sunlight to keep your room cool. The SwitchBot Curtain has a built-in sun light sensor to detect sunlight. This can help save energy by reducing the workload on your air-conditioning and heating. It can be set to automatically close during the day time in summer to block out the sunlight and keep your room cool. You can also have it automatically open during the day in winter to warm your room with sunlight.”

“Leverage technology to take care of the daily routines through automation and voice control. With SwitchBot Hub Mini, you can create scenes for your rooms. For example, a “Lights Off” scene turns off the light and draws the curtains brighten the room naturally with sunlight. Also, Hub Mini enables voice control with smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomePod, so you can just say it “Alexa/Ok Google/Hey Siri, give me sunlight”.”

Pledges for the automatic curtain opener are expected to start shipping out to backers during April 2020 and packages are available offering single and multiple SwitchBot Curtain controllers.

Source: Kickstarter

