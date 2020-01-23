Switch smart keyboard concept automatically adapts to your chosen application

If you are a fan of the Apple MacBook Touch Bar you may be interested in a new keyboard called the Switch, a smart keyboard that will automatically adapt to the applications you use. Watch the demonstration video below for an overview of its features. Launched via Indiegogo today the next-generation wireless keyboard has been created by Orest Lysiuk and is looking to raise £125,000 over the next 60 days.

The integrated rechargeable battery can easily be charged when flat using the USB-C connector and a handy indicator shows you how much charge is left as the battery drains through use. The Switch keyboard is still in its concept stage of development and the developing team have not yet produced a working demonstration. However if you think the idea is worth backing early bird pledges are available from £250 offering a 50% discount off the retail price of £500, with worldwide shipping planned to take place during November 2021.

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals