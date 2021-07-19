Suicide Squad 2 film premiers July 30th 2021

Warner Bros. Pictures have released a new featurette trailer for the upcoming Suicide Squad 2 film in theaters July 30th 2021 and in the US on August 6th 2021 and will be available on HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan for 31 days from theatrical release. Suicide Squad 2 is the sequel to Suicide Squad released back in 2016 and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe and stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

Suicide Squad 2 has been directed by James Gunn rather than David Ayer who originally set to return as director but chose to develop the Gotham City Sirens film instead. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United Kingdom on July 30th 2021, and in the United States on August 5th 2021.

“Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. “

“Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

Source : Warner Bros.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals