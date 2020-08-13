DIY clock and desktop subscriber counter

If you are searching for a new project to keep you busy this weekend you may be interested in this excellent clock and desktop subscriber counter created by Thingiverse member Ruvimkub.

“This project describes how to connect a MAX7219 to an ESP8266 Chip and let it act as a MQTT client. Its based on my ninHOME Node Project where you can optionally add a MAX7219 Display. But it can easily adapt to work without the other functionality especially without SPIFFS support to save space on your ESP.”

“The Firmware is completely based on Sming Framework for ESP8266 and is hopefully easy to use. I will upload some binaries which you can upload without the compiling. Formerly i use this firmware and its options for my SmartHome integration with ioBroker from where I script everything i want to control or measure. And it isn’t completely ready, so if you want to contribute something …”

Source : Thingiverse

