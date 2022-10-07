Submarines enter early access in World of Warships

If you would prefer to lurk beneath the waves and adventure into the depths of the sea to take down your enemies. You will be delighted to know that the World of Warships game has this month welcomed submarines into early access. Making them available for players to Captain and cause havoc on unsuspecting battleships. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about the new submarines update as well as what do you can expect regards Halloween celebrations in World of Warships and the new Operation Wolfpack.

“Since the very moment we announced submarines and they went into testing, we’ve tried out various concepts in our pursuit of unique gameplay for this ship type. Again and again, we’ve tweaked their mechanics and the ways in which they interact with other ship types.

An important step for the development of submarines and the game in general was the introduction of submarines into Random Battles when subs hit the final stages of development. We focused our efforts on polishing the mechanics, fixing issues, and fine-tuning submarines based on stats and player feedback to bring them to their final state.”

World of Warships Submarines

“German and U.S. Tier VI and VIII submarines will arrive in Early Access. They can be obtained from sequential bundles in the Armory in exchange for Submarine Tokens. Two types of sequential bundles will be available. The first drops U.S. submarines, while the second drops German U-boats. Submarines can also be obtained from the new Submarines containers.”

Operation Wolfpack

“Players can look forward to Operation Wolfpack, which is dedicated to the release of submarines. It will give you a chance to get to grips with the new ship type and its gameplay. The Operation is inspired by real World War II events that saw submarines hunting down convoys. Players fight at the helms of Tier VI and VIII submarines in teams of seven.

The objective is to break through the lines of escorting warship groups and destroy the enemy convoy, which is carrying strategically important cargo, before it reaches its destination point and meets with reinforcements. During the Operation, the submarine squadron will be provided with air support.

Operation Wolfpack will be available as an Operation of the Week 2 weeks after the release of Update 0.11.9. For those playing as part of a Division, the Operation will be available throughout the entire update. We’ll share all the details about the new Operation a bit later.”

