Subaru Solterra electric vehicle gets official

Subaru has announced the launch of its first fully electric vehicle, the Subaru Solterra, and the car will have a range of more than 280 miles.

The company worked with Toyota and they have developed a new BEV dedicated platform to develop their electric vehicles on.

In developing SOLTERRA, the brand’s first BEV to be launched globally, Subaru aimed to exceed the various customer expectations for BEVs and make it a practical vehicle so that customers can choose it comfortably and confidently, as the vehicle will be the cornerstone of Subaru’s future BEVs. At the same time, as a Subaru SUV, Subaru aimed to make it a vehicle that existing Subaru customers can feel that it truly is a Subaru.

By filling it with new values that a BEV can offer and the value of “enjoyment and peace of mind” that Subaru have cultivated over many years, SOLTERRA has been built as an authentic SUV in an environmentally friendly package that can be used with peace of mind like the existing Subaru SUV models.

as yet there are no details on how much this new EV will retail for.

Source Subaru

