JBL 4349 Studio Monitor launches in Spetmeber for £7,000 per pair

JBL has introduced their new high-performance JBL 4349 is a monitor loudspeaker created to provide users with exceptional audio accuracy thanks to the inclusion of a JBL D2415K dual 1.5-inch compression driver and mating it to a large-format HDI horn. The JBL 4349 Studio Monitor delivers exceptional high-frequency detail, uniform directivity for smooth in-room response, neutral frequency response both on- and off-axis and seamless transition between the high and low frequency drivers, says JBL. The JBL 4349 Studio Monitor speakers will be available for purchase in early September from £7,000 or $7,500 per pair, the JS-120 floor stands are also now available priced at £325 or $300 a pair.

The JBL D2415K speakers compression driver features a pair of lightweight, polymer, annular diaphragms and have been created to improve high-frequency extension by reducing diaphragm mass. The V-shaped geometry of the annular diaphragm within the speaker reduces breakup modes as well as eliminating the time smear and reduces distortion resulting in incredible dynamics with accurate reproduction and a lack of power compression, continues JBL.

“The new JBL 4349 Studio Monitor enables music lovers at home to enjoy the same exceptional dynamics and accuracy that producers and engineers employ in leading studios,” said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy and Planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio. “Now, by virtue of a transformative driver, mathematically brilliant horn and woofer design, and classic good looks — great sound has never been more at home.”

“A powerful 300mm (12-inch) woofer on the new JBL 4349 Studio Monitor ensures very high output with low distortion. The 75mm (3-inch) long-throw voice coil in conjunction with dual opposing spider dampers guarantee maximum output with significantly reduced distortion. A Pure-pulp cone provides a lightweight, rigid diaphragm and helps to eliminate breakup modes ensuring proper pistonic motion throughout the operating band.”

“High-frequency and Ultra High-frequency attenuator controls on the new JBL 4349 Studio Monitor allow sound to be tailored to the specific environment and listener preference. These controls manage an advanced crossover network design that features air-core inductors, cast wire-wound resistors and low-ESR metallized film capacitors in a multi-cap configuration. “

Source : JBL

