LG stretchable flexible screen prototype showcased

LG has this week showcase its new prototype screen in the form of a stretchable flexible display that can be stretched to inches, without breaking, making a 12 inch display capable of stretching to 14 inches when pulled. The new technology is expected to be used in a wide variety of different applications from furniture, automotive and aviation to clothing and jewellery.

LG isn’t the first company to create a stretchable display but is the first to achieve 20 percent stretchability. The new stretchable screen features a resolution of 100ppi, and full-color RGB and is based on a highly resilient film-type substrate made of special silicon used in contact lenses.

“The Stretchable display uses a micro-LED light source with a pixel pitch of less than 40μm, securing a high level of durability to withstand significant external impacts as well as a resolution that competes with most existing monitors. Unlike the conventional linear wired system, the Stretchable display’s flexible S-form spring wired system’s optimal structure can endure repetitive changes to its form, assuring consumers of its incredible durability and reliability.”

Stretchable flexible screen

“Alongside its thin, lightweight design, the Stretchable display’s revolutionary technology offers next-level versatility for various daily scenarios. Easily attachable to curved surfaces such as skin, clothing, furniture, automobiles and aircraft, this unique innovation expands the potential of the display in various industries including fashion, wearables, mobility and gaming.”

“We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry’s paradigm shift,” says Soo-young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO at LG Display.

