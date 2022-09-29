ViewSonic folding 135 inch all-in-one portable LED display

As well as launching its new affordable gaming monitors in the form of the OMNI VX2416 and VX2716 specifically targeted at casual gamers. ViewSonic has also introduced their new All-in-One Direct View LED Display Solution Kit with a foldable screen. Designed for portability the new folding 135″ LED display can easily fit into both traditional freight elevators and large passenger elevators with ease.

Once needed the folding screen can be set up in just 10 minutes says ViewSonic. With the simple press of a button the stand height can be adjusted to a maximum range of 65cm. The 1080p Full HD screen, which has 5 mm frameless edges, delivers vivid ultra-large visuals without image grids, and its adjustable brightness of up to 600 nits

“In advancing our All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit series, we’ve taken the latest generation to new heights by extending the foldable concept to the extra-large display, adding tremendous convenience for various business uses,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic.

“With a folding 135″ large screen, the new solution kit delivers stunning audio-visuals with greater mobility and lowered shipping cost. It can be widely used in the rental business, hospitality, or other industries. By improving the flexibility of our solution, we hope to assist customers to achieve their business goals.”

ViewSonic folding LED display

“The All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit is designed with a user-centric perspective in mind, integrating the LED modules, image stitching, power supply, and control systems into one device, offering intuitive installation and operation. It also boasts worry-free maintenance by supporting swappable modules, control systems, and full-front servicing using an electric vacuum suction tool. For real-time content sharing, the new solution kit comes with Wi-Fi connectivity to cast from mobile devices intuitively.

It also supports multi-content display functions – Picture-in-Picture mode can display two different contents on the main screen and in an inset window; Picture-by-Picture mode allows up to four different inputs on one screen simultaneously. These modes bring flexible display applications during demonstrations in exhibitions, video conferences, or online collaborations.”

Source : ViewSonic



