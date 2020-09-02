Streets board game by Haakon Hoel Gaarder creator of Villagers hits Kickstarter

Board game designer Haakon Hoel Gaarder responsible for creating the excellent Villagers which successfully launched via Kickstarter thanks to Dave Clarke and Sinister Fish Games. Has this week taken to Kickstarter once again, to launch Streets, an urban tile laying game for 1-5 players. Check out the promo video below to learn more. Pledges start from £23 with delivery expected to take place during June 2021.

Designed and illustrated by Haakon Hoel Gaarder (Villagers), Streets is an easy to learn tile laying game where you build new streets in a growing city. Through careful planning and placement, the aim is to make the most money from selling your buildings.

“The city is populated by increasing numbers of people (wooden meeples), each with their own preferences. These hipsters, tourists, shoppers, and parents increase the value of any buildings they occupy, and they move from street to street as they are scored. You’ll need to locate your buildings carefully and attract the right crowd to earn more than your opponents!”

“Streets is really easy to teach! If one person knows the rules, you can open the box and be playing in less than 5 minutes. Here’s the basics:

1. On your turn, place a building into the city. – Add meeples according to the colour and number of icons at the bottom of the tile you played. You’ll also add an Ownership Token in your player colour.

2. When a Street is Enclosed, all buildings in it are sold for money. – Calculate how much each building is worth based on the Valuation in the top right corner, adding $1 for every meeple.

3. Meeples move to new buildings. – The player who enclosed the street moves the meeples on it to new buildings of matching colours on unenclosed streets. Meeples who can’t move stand up and get FOMO (fear of missing out), and they’ll move immediately to matching buildings when new ones are buildings.

4. Earn the most money to win! – There are lots of opportunities to create scoring combos, and to profit from other players’ buildings. The number of meeples in play increases as the game goes on, raising the stakes and the tension! Though the game is suitable for new gamers, these dynamic mechanics create a lot of depth that seasoned gamers will enjoy.”

Source : Kickstarter

