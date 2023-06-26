Live Streamer MIC 350 microphone with DIRAC’s custom tuning

AVerMedia Technologies, noted for its top-notch audio and video solutions, has recently rolled out its latest innovation, the AM350. This USB condenser microphone holds the distinction of being the first of its kind to be custom-tuned by DIRAC. This exclusive tuning technology, coupled with remarkable features, has raised the bar in the audio recording landscape. Whether you’re a podcaster, a vocal performer, a singer, or simply someone who requires superior sound quality, the AM350 live streaming microphone can certainly enhance your audio experience.

AM350 Streamer microphone

The AM350 comes equipped with high-sensitivity capsules and a sturdy metal housing. These elements contribute to the device’s ability to capture intricate audio details while offering enhanced durability. Notably, it boasts ultra-low noise performance and includes a built-in pop filter for clear and clean audio capture.

Moreover, its user-friendly USB interface ensures a professional recording experience for users of all skill levels. The beauty of the AM350 lies in its simplicity. You can enjoy a superior recording experience without the hassle of additional equipment.

Advanced audio clipping technology and noise reduction

The AM350 is designed with audio enthusiasts in mind. Its advanced audio clipping technology permits unrestricted vocal power, perfect for energetic talks or powerful singing performances. The result is a distortion-free audio experience that can capture your voice at its best. Furthermore, its robust noise reduction technology minimizes background interference, offering professional recordings with minimal distractions and post-production time.

Dual microphone pickup pattern design

Adding to its list of versatile features, the AM350 introduces a dual microphone pickup pattern design, providing both cardioid and omnidirectional modes for versatile recording. Its intuitive studio controls facilitate zero-latency monitoring through the built-in headphone output. Plus, toggling between microphone and system sounds is a breeze, allowing for complete audio control.

One more noteworthy feature is the AM350’s ability to automatically save your last audio settings, eliminating the need for readjustment in future uses. Simply put, you plug it in and start your recording session without skipping a beat.

Pair with VibeEngine

To truly maximize your recording experience, pairing the AM350 with VibeEngine microphone software is highly recommended. VibeEngine allows you to personalize your voice settings or sound effects, catering to a diverse range of recording needs. The software also offers four tailored sound effect scenarios courtesy of DIRAC. These include settings optimized for chatting, music, broadcasting, and singing. With a simple press of a button, you can activate the corresponding audio filter effect, ensuring your voice is presented in the best possible way.

Intuitive studio controls

The AM350 USB microphone will be up for grabs from June 22nd at a suggested retail price of $199.99. In celebration of the launch, AVerMedia is offering a limited edition combo deal. This includes the AM350 MIC pack, a shock mount, and a pop filter at the same retail price of $199.99, which would usually cost you $267.97. In the world of audio recording, the AM350 presents a harmonious blend of superior audio quality, user-friendly features, and professional-level performance. For more information jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source: AVerMedia



