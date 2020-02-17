Stranger Things S4 teaser trailer “From Russia with love…”

A new teaser trailer has been released over the weekend for the highly anticipated Stranger Things S4 TV series. Entitled From Russia with love… the trailer provides a glimpse at what we can expect from the storyline.

Matt and Ross Duffer the creative duo behind Stranger Things story said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter : “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper”.

Netflix and the creators explained that Stranger Things season 4 will be the “biggest and most frightening season yet,” and ask everyone to “pray for the American.”

Unfortunately no Premier date has been set for the Stranger Things season 4 series as yet but as soon as more details are announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : YouTube

