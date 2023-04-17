Stranger of Paradise now available on Steam

Final Fantasy Origin Stranger of Paradise is now available on Steam enabling you to fight your way through fierce battles using a variety of different means to defeat your enemies. Developed in cooperation between Square Enix and Team NINJA (Koei Tecmo Games), Stranger of Paradise is a hard-core action RPG that takes the FINAL FANTASY series in a new direction. “Experience the boldest and most merciless battles in FINAL FANTASY history“.

“Some of you unfamiliar with the game may be wondering what this game is all about. Long story short, it’s about action – brilliantly brutal, fast-paced action that tests your reactions and battle strategy in equal measure. Developed by KOEI TECMO GAMES (Nioh series), STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is a dark and visceral action RPG that presents a bold take on the FINAL FANTASY series, while celebrating its amazing 35 year legacy!

You play as Jack Garland, who along with his allies Ash, Jed, Neon and Sophia, sets off from the Kingdom of Cornelia to defeat Chaos. If you’re a fan of the original FINAL FANTASY game, some of those names may be ringing a bell, but we’ll let you discover what it all means.”

Stranger of Paradise

“FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima join forces with Team NINJA from KOEI TECMO GAMES to deliver a bold new vision for FINAL FANTASY. Get your first look at STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN. Coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022. “

“With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts… Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? “

Source : Steam





