Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 event

If you missed the recent presentation by Square Enix and would like to catch up on all the latest news from the live presentation which took place on March 18th check out the embedded video below which provides a glimpse at all the new updates arriving to Marvel’s Avengers and features a look at new games including Outriders and a new installment in the Life is Strange series, Life is Strange True Colors which will be launching on September 10, 2021.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the creation of Lara Croft and Tomb Raider and to celebrate Square Enix will be rolling out a plethora of new Tomb Raider updates and crossovers this year.

Source : Square Enix

