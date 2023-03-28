Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood expansion free for a limited time

Duncan Heaney from Square Enix has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal that the Final Fantasy XIV’s Stormblood expansion is currently free for a limited time. Available to download Stormblood broadened the already vast world of the game with new regions. The expansion also includes two additional jobs.

“When it comes to combat, do you prefer melee or magic? Stormblood asks: why not have both? The Red Mage job added in the expansion hands you a rapier and a magicked crystal medium, letting you dive in and out of combat, assault enemies with red magic, and even link multiple spells for massive damage. It’s a highly mobile, highly entertaining DPS role that’s really fun to play with.”

“It’s time to head to the Far East. It’s time for Stormblood. And from now until May 8, 2023, this massive expansion is completely free for players who own or buy the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition!”

Final Fantasy XIV’s Stormblood expansion

“Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood took the critically acclaimed MMORPG to the next level, with a compellingly dark new story full of twists, turns and quests a-plenty, new mechanics, new jobs to get to grips with and a whole new part of the world to explore. Let’s take a closer look. Ala Mhigo and Doma are the lands of monks, and ninja and samurai respectively, with a beautiful aesthetic inspired by the Far East.”

“Meanwhile, in the Far East nation of Doma, freedom fighters struggle to rekindle the fires of hope in their countrymen. Will you be the spark that ignites the flames of rebellion and pushes the Empire out once and for all? The main campaign of Stormblood is a sprawling epic that’s full of political intrigue, surprising revelations, and thrilling action. “

Source : Sony





