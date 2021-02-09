SleepMi Pro improves your sleep, stops snoring and monitors your sleep patterns

A new sleep quality enhancer and sleep sensor capable of stopping snoring and helping you gain a more refreshing night sleep has launched via Kickstarter this week. Taking the form of a small pocket sized sleep sensor that can help you breathe smoother relax your throat, monitor your sleep and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $94 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the SleepMi Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the SleepMi Pro sleep sensor project view the promotional video below.

“The SleepMi Pro version is optimized for the algorithm, which improves the working intensity from 10 levels to 26 levels of the SleepMi Pro version, so that the product can cover a wider range of groups, and is optimized and adapted for overseas users. SleepMi Pro version, including English,Japanese and Chinese. old version only have Chinese languages and surface.”

“SleepMi Pro version of the product has two motors, higher working maximum intensity, which can be freely switched from a single motor to double motor to provide more intensity levels and improve user experience.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the sleep sensor, jump over to the official SleepMi Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals