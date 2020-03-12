Redily a modern, fully featured Redis Client

Software developer Stefano Arnone is currently in the process of creating a modern, fully featured Redis Client, which he has made available via Kickstarter, to raise the funds needed to help develop the software. Some of the features and improvements Arnone wants to add include:

– Monitoring tools

– Lazy key value loading

– Local unix socket connections

– Keyboard shortcuts

– Real-time key sorting

– Support for streams

– Support for binary strings

– Bulk operations on keys

– Improving the tree-view

– Improving the overall design of the app

– Improving the website especially the documentation section

“The program has a free and paid version, the only difference right now is that with the free version you cannot connect to clusters/sentinels. For most users the free version is all they need because most clouds now offer fail-safe Redis instances that you can more or less access as they were standalone servers. Anyway, with the sales I’m making right now I can just about pay for the infrastructure. I don’t want to change the business model because I like to provide a free version but in it’s current state it’s missing a lot of important features and I think some of those that are not essential could be exclusive to the paid version. Basically I’d like to improve the software overall and still offer the free version while also adding more features that are “nice to have” but not essential such as monitoring tools and access to bulk operations on keys to the paid one.”

Redily is a cross-platform Redis GUI client made with ElectronJS that you can download and try out at https://www.redily.app.

Source :Kickstarter

