Steelseries acquires KontrolFreek



This week it has been confirmed that PC peripheral manufacturer Steelseries has acquired KontrolFreek, the design and manufacturing company specialising in a high-performance controller accessories. “KontrolFreek, the inventor of Performance Gaming Gear, announced today that it has been acquired by SteelSeries, creating a synergy between the two brands who both live and breathe gaming. KontrolFreek’s gaming accessories, including their best-known line of Performance Thumbsticks®, will complement and expand SteelSeries as they equip for success in the next generation consoles and beyond. The KontrolFreek brand will live on within the SteelSeries organization as a wholly owned subsidiary.”

“Both KontrolFreek and SteelSeries are companies that were founded to solve problems for gamers and to enhance gamers’ experience, making the acquisition a particularly seamless integration of visions. The two brands are enthusiastic about the deal, which puts their customers, community and employees at the core, exemplifying both company’s commitments to community-orientation. The acquisition of KontrolFreek is a means to further advance the key values of both brands as the gaming industry grows in popularity.

For over a decade, KontrolFreek has been the innovator of Performance Gaming Gear for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles. Their lines of Performance Thumbsticks, Performance Grips™, Precision Rings™, Gaming Lights™ and Gaming Cables™ have enhanced the gaming experience by increasing comfort, control, and accuracy. In addition to high-quality products, KontrolFreek has built FreekNation, a dedicated community of more than four million gamers.

“This is a huge milestone for KontrolFreek,” said Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek. “After more than 10 years of building our own brand and products, and as we continue on our mission to enhance gaming globally, it made perfect sense to join forces with SteelSeries to take both brands to the next level.”

SteelSeries has been a driving force of esports and professional gaming for nearly 20 years, offering gaming peripherals to pro and enthusiast gamers on PC and console. Their expertise in cutting edge gaming performance technology will further the KontrolFreek brand and product line as the industry enters into an era of next generation consoles.

“With the next-generation consoles at the forefront of the gaming industry’s mind, there’s never been a better time to maximize our ability to provide the best gaming experiences and products to console gamers,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries. “With KontrolFreek’s expertise and global popularity, we know they’ll open new opportunities to entertain, delight, and assist new gamers across the world.”

Source : KontrolFreek : KitGuru

