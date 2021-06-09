Steam Next Fest starts June 16th (previously Steam Game Festival)

Valve has today published details of its new Steam Next Fest that will be taking place in a few days time from June the 16th – 22nd 2021. Valve has renamed the Steam Game Festival to “more directly communicate its focus”. The Steam Next Fest, is a multi-day celebration of upcoming games allowing PC gamers to explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.

Jump over to the official Steam website to register and receive a reminder when the Steam Next Fest begins and check out the videos below providing a quick look at what you can expect from the variety of games that will be included in the Next Fest.

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals